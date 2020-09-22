Big news from the industry, the Shapoorji Pallonji group will be different from Tata Sons. Shapoorji Pallonji Group leaves Tata Group, says separation of interests is best for each party

New Delhi. Big news is coming from the industry. Two of India’s largest groups, Tata Sons and Shapoorji Pallonji Group, have finally split up in the past 70 years. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has declared in the Supreme Court that it is separating from Tata Sons. This group belongs to Cyrus Mistry. That has long been in dispute with Tata Sons. This is a case of mortgage on Mistry Group shares in Tata Sons. The Tata group filed a petition with the Supreme Court against the pledging of the shares.

The Mistry family stated that leaving Tata Sons is in the best interests of shareholders. The company said, “Today, the Shaporji Pallonji Group declared in the Supreme Court that it is necessary to break away from the Tata Group, as the legal battle will only result in economic loss.” The Shaporji Pallonji Group has an aggregate interest of 18.4 percent in Tata Sons through its two subsidiaries – Cyrus Investment and Sterling Investment. The remaining interest in Tata Sons is taken by the Tata Group through Tata Trust and other group companies. Shaporji Pallonji Group will now raise money by selling this stake. Tata Group is ready to buy this stake.

The company’s statement comes at a time when the legal battle between the Tata Group and Cyrus Mistry has been ongoing since December 2016. In October 2016, Cyrus Mistry was removed as chairman of Tata Sons. The Supreme Court on Tuesday banned the sale of shares of Tata Sons by Shaporji Pallonji until Oct. 28. On September 5, the Tata Group approached the Supreme Court to ban the Shapoorji Pallonji Group pledge. Harish Salve and Abhishek Manu Singhvi are fighting the case on behalf of Tata Sons. He states that if someone sells stock, Tata Sons will have the right to buy the stock first according to the company’s articles of association (AoA).

