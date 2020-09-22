Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey will charge VRS, SK Singhal extra fees. Bihar Governor Approves DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s Request for VRS of Services

New Delhi. Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey has voluntarily retired (VRS). Gupteshwar Pandey had applied for the governor for VRS, which the governor accepted on Tuesday. DG Civil Protection and Fire Department Sanjeev Kumar Singhal will receive the additional cost from Bihar DDP.

Gupteshwar Pandey, a 1987 IPS officer, became the DGP of Bihar in January 2019. He only had five months to go. Gupteshwar Pandey’s tenure as director general of the police force was to be completed on February 28, 2021.

There is talk of Gupteshwar Pandey contesting the elections in Bihar. There are speculations that he could contest the Bihar Assembly as a JDU candidate. Two days earlier, Pandey had visited his home district of Buxar. During this time he met the JDU District President of Buxar. Even before the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Pandey had elected VRS but was unable to contest the election and returned to his job. This time, there has been questioning of his assembly elections. Pandey is considered to be close to BJP and JDU.

