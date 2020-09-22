Chairman Naidu expressed his displeasure at the uproar and said: “I’m not happy either, suspend the MPs …”. Rajya Sabha: Venkaiah Naidu says I am not happy with the suspension of 8 members

India

oi-Pallavi Kumari

| Updated: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 10:45 AM [IST]

New Delhi: Eight MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha performed a sit-in in front of Gandhi’s statue overnight. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday (Sept. 20) suspended the House for uproar and misconduct with Deputy Chairman Harivansh. On Tuesday (September 22) there is unrest in Rajsabha. President Naidu expressed his displeasure at the uproar, saying: “I am not happy with the suspension of MPs.” But action has been taken regarding his behavior. There is nothing wrong with any member in our mind.

Must see pick up today’s newspaper: Naidu

The chairman of Rajya Sabha, M. Venkaiah Naidu, said: “You should include today’s newspaper. Those suspenders have not only justified their actions by talking to the media, but also said what was wrong with it.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said: it is your constitutional right to ask for a department on an issue, but instead of coming to Vail, this work could also be done from the seat of the AAP. If you feel that the vice-chairman has not fully listened to you, you can also contact me, but these kinds of actions are not at all suitable for the members.

Ghulam Nabi Azad said – nobody is happy with what happened

Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “I don’t think anyone is happy with what has happened in Parliament in the past two days … Millions see the representatives who represent them.” The purpose of getting here must be fulfilled.

Ghulam Nabi Azad said, until the suspension of our MPs has been lifted and our demands regarding the farmers’ bills are not taken into account, the opposition will come to the session.

Vice Chairman Harivansh will stay one day

Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh will fast for 24 hours against uncontrolled behavior by opposition MPs during the adoption of agricultural laws on September 20. They announced this by writing a letter.

Also Read – Hurt by the uproar in Rajya Sabha, Vice Chairman Harivansh will fast for a day, PM Modi did this Tweet

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed