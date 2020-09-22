Chinese army quotas involved in violence in the Galvan Valley during exercises in Russia. Chinese troops from a unit involved in Galwan’s border conflicts in India and participating in exercises in Russia

International

oi-richa bajpai

| Published: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 9:39 AM [IST]

Moscow From September 21, a military exercise, called Kawkaj 2020, will be held in Russia. The military exercise, held in the Russian region of Astrakhan, will end on September 26. In addition to Russia, countries such as China, Pakistan, Iran, Myanmar, Belarus and Armenia are participating in this exercise. You will be surprised to know that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent the same unit to practice that was involved in the violence in the Galvan Valley of Ladakh on June 15.

Also read – Putin indirectly mediates between India and China

India has declined the invitation

India was also invited to Kawkaz 2020, which is also called Caucus 2020. The invitation was declined by the Indian side. A few days ago, a statement was issued by the Ministry of Defense of China that a unit of the PLA Western Theater Command will be sent for this exercise. If we are to believe sources, the same unit was sent by the Western Theater Command that was involved in the violence in the Galvan Valley. According to the Chinese Ministry of Defense, the purpose of this military exercise is not to convey a message to third parties or have anything to do with the regional situation. The Department of Defense statement is believed to be from the position on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). On behalf of India, Kovid-19 was motivated to participate in the military exercise. It has been said that the government of India does not want the jawans to be part of the exercise amid the Kovid-19 pandemic and to be vulnerable to infection. To ensure their safety, it was decided to build away military exercises in Russia.

Refusal from India, headlines in Chinese media

China says this military exercise has a different importance in relations with Russia. According to the Ministry of Defense, the relationship between China and Russia will on this occasion, when the world fights an epidemic as a result of military exercises, will reach new heights. There was a lot of coverage in the Chinese media that India does not participate in military exercises. At the same time, the media had also speculated why New Delhi is keeping its distance from this exercise. China’s official English news channel went so far as to say that the epidemic couldn’t be the real reason. Andrew Corybko, writing about US politics in Moscow, wrote in the article for CGTN: “Whatever is said, it ignores the fact that India has spent many of its jawans with China. The LAC is sent multiple times for implementation. In such a situation, it seems pointless to believe that India has not sent its troops for military exercises in Russia. ‘

13-hour meeting of the core commander in Moldo, India-China failed to reach a result, may return to India PUBG, hope for early deal with Reliance, Taiwan ready to respond to Chinese threats The right to counter is exclusive : China is playing a thinking game with India, neither the intention of war against LAC, nor the military can make major changes to Lehmat Leh. General Menon can be given the responsibility of dealing with China! The Indian Army captured Gurung Hill, close to Aksai Chin, in the 62nd battle by the Chinese army under control. 6th round police commander talks between India and China in Moldo, officers sent from Delhi for the first time! Rafael jets fly close to the Chinese border in Ladakh for any mission; Commander-level talks will take place Monday on the Chinese LAC amid escalation of the ready LAC: China to build 9 buildings on Nepalese land India has dealt a major blow to China, 6 LAC spikes in Ladakh; army imprisons Muslims in China

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed