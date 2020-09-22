Deepika Padukone’s manager pleaded with the NCB, which had been kept out of the investigation until September 25, explains why Deepika Padukone’s manager pleaded with the NCB, which was kept out of the investigation until September 25, explaining the reason

Deepika Padukone’s manager asked for a postponement

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reported that Karishma Prakash, actress Deepika Padukone’s manager, has requested a release from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation until September 25. He has cited the reason for this as his illness. He told the NCB his health was bad, so he should get bail until September 25.

NCB may subpoena Deepika Padukone

On Tuesday, the official said that with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigating the alleged Bollywood drug nexus, the actress may issue a subpoena to Deepika Padukone if necessary. NCB sources said Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash were named in the drug case on Monday before the agency discussed the radar in some WhatsApp conversations that allegedly discussed drugs. His WhatsApp chat about drugs went viral.

Manager Karishma and Deepika Padukone had a chat about drugs

According to the news agency, the top NCB official said a subpoena has been sent to Karishma Prakash and Dhruv. This step was only taken after the two’s WhatsApp chat showed up. The chat revealed that these two could be involved in drug trafficking. Aside from this, the official said NCB could also call actress Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and designer Simone Khambata this week. This step was only taken after the two’s WhatsApp chat showed up. The chat revealed that these two could be involved in drug trafficking. Aside from this, the official said NCB could also call actress Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and designer Simone Khambata this week. . Let us tell you that Jaya Saha was the talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, leading the NCB to conduct a four-hour investigation on Monday. During this investigation, many big names of Bollywood were revealed via Whatsapp chat.