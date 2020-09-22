Delhi HC bans decision to reserve 80 percent beds for corona patients in private hospitals. The Delhi Supreme Court sticks to its decision to reserve 80 percent beds in private hospitals for Corona patients

Published: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 2:28 PM [IST]

New Delhi. The Corona outbreak is on the rise in the country. To date, more than 5.5 million people in the country have been victims of corona. However, it is a relief that the corona recovery rate has been much better over the past three days. That is, the number of people recovering from corona is rapidly increasing. The Delhi Supreme Court has rejected the order of the Delhi government that the Kejriwal government ordered private hospitals in the city of Delhi to reserve 80 percent ICU beds for Corona patients.

The Delhi Supreme Court, while handling the petition filed by private hospitals on Tuesday, suspended the order of the Delhi government on Sept. 13 until further hearing. The court heard that the order of the Delhi government of September 13 was on the face of it arbitrary, unfair and a violation of citizens’ fundamental rights. The court has requested a response from the Delhi government and the central government over the rejection of the order to reserve ICU beds.

HC provides great relief to 33 large private hospitals in Delhi

On September 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued an order to all private hospitals in Delhi that they reserve 80% of IC beds for COVID-19 patients, but the court has postponed this until the next hearing. The Delhi Supreme Court has rescinded the Kejriwal government’s order to have 80 percent ICU bedside reserve for Kovid-19 patients in 33 major private hospitals.

