Delhi riots accusation form: The conspirators wanted to overthrow Modi’s government. Delhi riots purchase form: conspirators wanted to overthrow Modi’s government

Attacks on Violence in the Heads of Conspirators – Chargesheet

The 2,695-page final report of the indictment filed by the Delhi Police Special Cell over the Delhi riots conspiracy is very serious. In connection with the riots in Northeast Delhi, police have charged 15 people under the very strict UAPA law for their involvement in the conspiracy. According to the Filan report: “From the day the results of the 2019 parliamentary elections were announced, the tone and tone of the main conspirators changed …….. The attachment to violence in the minds of the accused is evident. visible.” The cost sheet features former Aam Aadmi party councilor Tahir Hussain, Natasha Narwal from Pinjra Tod and Devangana Kalitha, former DU student Gulphisha, Jamia Millia Islamia PhD student Meeran Haider, and Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator Safura Zargar.

Delhi riot ‘terrorist action’

The final report, drawn up under the signature of DCP PS Kushwaha and ACP Alok Kumar of the Delhi Police Special Cell, said: ‘Internationally, terrorist acts are said to be one that forces the government to accept its political demands by force. is. After this it was told how this’ terrorist action ‘under section 15 of UAPA in the context of India-‘ In this case, weapons, gasoline bombs were used … leading to the death of a police officer and many serious forms. Wounded by ….. which was intended to force the central government to withdraw the CAA, NRC, which clearly falls under the definition of terrorist activity. “Not only this, apart from the death of more than 50 people and the serious injuries of more than 500 people, arson of public and private property and extensive damage in other ways, is also included in the definition of terrorist activity…. … Interrupting the supplies and services necessary for survival also falls under terrorist acts. ‘

The motive was to overthrow the elected government

In this expense form, the police also included statements, call details, money transfers and WhatsApp group transcripts from some groups, including Delhi Protest Support Group and Warriors. It says that ‘they (conspirators) wanted to carry out their conspiracy during the visit of the US President so that two birds could be hunted with one stone. His plan was to bring the government of India to its knees and return it to the CAA. The report concludes that “the real motive of all conspirators was to overthrow the elected government through planned communal violence.”

New dimension of ‘incitement to hatred’ introduced – Batch sheet

Police also transcribed the transcripts of the chats between Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, filmmakers Rahul Roy and Saba Dewan, Pinjra Tod’s Kalita and Narwal, CPI’s Anni Raja, MKSS’s Rakita Swamy, activist Harsh Mander and Anjali Bhardwaj in the final report. Have introduced. The report also notes that the conspirators introduced a new dimension of ‘hate speech’ through their clever and criminal thinking, where the idea of ​​nationalism was completely thought provoking and would spread Islamic identity throughout India. According to claims, there were also some ‘selective digital media houses’ involved in creating the frenzy.

Did not make a speech, only commented – Kapil Mishra’s statement

On the other hand, the indictment filed by the Delhi police in Karkardooma court last week contains details of the interrogation of BJP leader Kapil Mishra. He was questioned by police in the last week of July in connection with the riots in Delhi. During this time Kapil Mishra claimed that he had gone to “resolve” the situation in that area, he had not made a “speech”; The comments he made while standing next to the DCP were only intended to express his intention to launch a ‘dharna’ against the anti-CAA demonstration. Speaking of his comments, Kapil Mishra said he had said that “he is begging the DCP to evacuate the Zafarabad and Chandbad area from anti-CAA protesters within three days, or he would be sitting on a dharna”. Mishra also told the police questioning that the locals could not run shops due to anti-CAA protests, children struggled to go to school, ‘Muslim people there kept the atmosphere of fear and terror there. ………… Muslims had closed the road for the past two to three months. Significantly, on February 23, the day before the riots broke out in Delhi, he tweeted a video addressing a pro-CAA crowd at the Maujpur traffic light.