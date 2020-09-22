Devendra Singh Case: NIA raids continue in various places in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. nia organized raids on baramulla jammu kashmir in suspended dsp davinder singh matter

India

| Updated: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 12:53 PM [IST]

Baramula. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started raiding several places in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. These raids are made in the case of the suspended DSP Devendra Singh. Let us tell you that according to the indictment filed by the NIA in the Jammu Special Court, Devendra Singh was in contact with his boss in the High Commission of Pakistan. It was later sent to Islamabad. Singh was placed in the Anti Hijacking Unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. A 3,064-page indictment form has been filed against the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Claiming that Devendra Singh used to shelter terrorists. This tax sheet also contains all the details of how this police officer helped the terrorists. The NIA says Devendra Singh had his contact number stored in the High Commission of Pakistan under the name ‘Pak Bhai’. This ‘Pak bhai’ gave him responsibility for many tasks, including ‘arrival of specific people’ and troops deployed in the Kashmir Valley.

A media report said that when Singh showed his commitment to Hizbul, his Pakistani contacts had asked him to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, the plans of the Pakistani embassy officials were unable to meet Devendra Singh. At the moment the NIA is very strict on this matter and is now looting and gathering more evidence.

Earlier, in the suspended DSP Devendra Singh case, the agency also arrested cross-LOC trader Tanveer Ahmed Wani. Significantly, on January 11, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Devendra Singh of Jammu-Srinagar Police. He was fired after his arrest.

