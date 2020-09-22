Dia Mirza was furious when she got a name in the drug case – hard work damaged my career. Dia Mirza clarifies after name in drug case. She said – I’ve never used drugs

Dia Mirza criticizes reporting as “trivial”

Actress Dia Mirza has “firmly and unequivocally denied her allegation. In three highly written tweets posted Tuesday night, Mirza criticized” trivial “reporting that harmed her career, and also pointed to legal action in the case.

Over the years hard-earned careers are harmed

Clarifying this, Dia Mirza wrote in her first tweet, “I deny such news because it is wrong and baseless.” This kind of wasteful reporting has a direct impact on my reputation. This is hurting my career, which I have made through years of hard work. ”

I have never bought drugs in my life

Dia Mirza wrote in another tweet, “Never in my life have I ever consumed narcotics or contraceptives.” As a citizen of India, I intend to take all legal action. Thanks to my supporters for their support. ”

Slide’s name was mentioned in a media report

Let me tell you that Dia Mirza’s name came up in some media reports on Tuesday. India Today claimed in its report that Dia Mirza was mentioned during the interrogation of drug traffickers Anuj Keswani and Ankush. . Reports claimed that drugs were delivered to him through Diya’s manager. At the same time, the actress’s manger can be called up for questioning in the coming days. Dia Mirza can also be subpoenaed by NCB.

Drug peddler also named Deepika Padukone

NCB questioned Talent Manager Jaya Saha for 4 hours after investigating the drug corner in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Meanwhile, a WhatsApp chat came out of his mobile data, in which Jaya Saha’s manager Karishma and Deepika Padukone were chatting about drugs. Bollywood’s drug connection case has reportedly revealed several big names, including the names of Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and now Deepika Padukone has also been named. At the same time, NCB sent a subpoena to Deepika’s manager Karishma for questioning.

Deepika Padukone’s manager pleaded with the NCB, which was kept out of the investigation until September 25, explaining the reason