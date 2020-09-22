Dia Mirza’s name also came up in connection with drugs, NCB may send subpoena | Dia Mirza’s name came in Sushant Singh Rajput drug case, NCB can be subpoenaed

New Delhi. Every day new names are added to the drug case related to Sushant’s death case. After Deepika Paduken, the name of actress Diya Mirza is now also attached to this case. Drug paddler Anuj Keshwani has named Dia Mirza. Now actress Dia Mirza is also on NCB’s radar. He can be called for questioning. So far in this case the names of Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakulpreet and Namrata Shirodkar have surfaced.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed