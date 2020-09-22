Digvijay Singh shared the video of Anupam Kher’s film and said the situation will get worse. Farm Bills digvijaya singh shared the Anupam Kher movie video, says the situation will be worse

The opposition continues to protest farm bills

It is significant that during the discussion on the agricultural bill many opposition members were suspended due to riots and sabotage. In response, opposition MPs held a sit-in and announced that they would boycott the Congress-led Lok Sabha session today. The opposition says this bill will gradually eliminate APMC (Agriculture Produce Market Committee), mandate in plain language, and then promote private businesses. This does not give farmers a fair price for their harvest.

Farm Bill 2020: MSP Resolved Amid Controversy, Lowest Wheat Price Rise in 10 Years. Infinity hindi

Digvijay Singh focused on the video by sharing it

As an example of this, Congress leader Digvijay Singh has shared a short video of actor Anupam Kher’s film on his official Facebook account. In the video caption, the Congress Leader wrote: “Some of the adverse effects of the Anti-Peasant Ordinance are yet to come. Instead of moving the country forward, there is a conspiracy to push it back. Let me tell you that Digvijay Singh has previously filed his protest against agricultural bills on many occasions.

Do you want to give this message by video

Let us know that former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh shared the scene from Anupam Kher’s 1990 film ‘Jeene Do’. The shared video shows Anupam Kher being angry with the rigging in the grain market. Only then does a drunken food inspector lower the price of poor farmers’ grain and mark the price of the expensive people’s food grains at high prices. Digvijay Singh pointed to APMC through this video.

This scene is from my movie Jeene Do which was directed by #RajeshSethi. This film made in the 1990s showed how the peasants were exploited. Now the bill will give farmers the benefit of many years. Should have been earlier. Let go! Now the days of farmers have changed. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/6gnvXaLduX

– Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 21, 2020

Anupam Kher also shared this scene from his movie

At the same time, the day before, actor Anupam Kher shared this scene from his movie as an endorsement of farm bills. He tweeted, “This scene is from my movie Jeene Do” directed by Rajesh Sethi. This movie, made in 1990, showed how the farmers were harassed, now the bill will give the farmers what they should have been many years ago. Let go! Now the days of the farmers have changed. In this post, Anupam Kher tagged PM Narendra Modi.