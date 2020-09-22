Drug Case: NCB Sends Message to Film Producer Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone Could Be Next Song | Drug case: producer Madhu Mantena subpoenaed by NCB, is Deepika Padukone next?

Updated: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 2:14 PM [IST]

Mumbai: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput (case of Sushant Singh Rajput), the name of his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was revealed in connection with drugs. After Riya’s arrest, the names of many Bollywood celebs gradually enter. The biggest name that has emerged in this case so far is that of Deepika Padukone (Deepika Padukone). In this case, a famous film producer has also been named Madhu Mantena. Filmmaker Madhu Mantena has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning. After this, it is speculated that the next song could be Deepika Padukone.

Film producer Madhu Mantena will be questioned on September 23

According to the Bollywood Hungama report, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Madhu Mantena will be questioned on Wednesday (Sept. 23). Film producer Madhu Mantena moved to Goa in Corona Lockdown. He is expected to return to Mumbai on Wednesday. Madhu has been a successful producer in Bollywood since the 2008 Ghajini movie.

Madhu Mantena is an honor of the partnership of Quan Talent Management Company

Madhu Mantena is an honor in collaboration with Kwan Talent Management Company (Kwan). Jaya Saha, who was recently the celebrity manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, has been questioned by the NCB. During this time, Jaya Saha’s many old chats have surfaced. Jaya Saha is also an employee of Kwan Talent Management Company. Based on these chats by Jaya Saha, the NCB has sent a notice of investigation to Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and the CEO of Quan Talent Management Company Dhrup Chitghopkar.

NCB can question Deepika Padukone

According to an NCB official, both Deepika’s manager Karishma and Kwan’s CEO Dhruv are likely to be questioned later on Tuesday (Sept. 22) afternoon. Karishma Prakash herself also works at Cowan Agency. In Jaya Saha’s chat, she spoke to people who are D and K. It is believed that D here means Deepika Padukone and K means Karishma Prakash.

Read the entire chat, on the basis of which NCB can send a notification to Deepika

At 10:03 am write (+ 91-992 ——-) D: K do you have the goods?

10:05 am, (+ 91-961 ——-) K Answer: Yes, but at home. I am in Bandra.

At 10:05 am K writes: I can ask Amit, if you want?

At 10:07 am D writes: Yes !! Pllleeeeasssee

At 10:08 am K writes: Amit has, he is wearing.

22:12, D writes: Hash isn’t it?

At 10:12 am D writes: not Weed.

At 10:14 AM K writes: What time do you arrive for Koko?

At 10:15 am D writes: 11:30 am

At 10:15 am D writes: by what time will he be there?

K writes: I think he said 11:30, because at noon he has to go to another place.

How Jaya Saha’s name is related to the Sushant case

Jaya Saha had a few WhatsApp chats with NCB’s Riya Chakraborty. Which talks about illegal drugs. In one of the chats, Jaya Saha Riya talks about ways to ingest CBD oil. Jaya Saha says, “Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let it drink. Give it 30-40 minutes to kick.” Here, NCB assumes that the CBD OIL talking about getting a drink was Sushant Singh Rajput.

