Drugs Connection: After Sara, Shraddha, Now Wires Connected to Deepika Padukone, Whatsapp Chat Came Up | Bollywood Drugs Connection: Deepika Padukone’s name comes up in chats with drug peddlers, NCB to summon her

Another new name in Drugs Connection

According to the TV news channel Times Now, manager Karisma and Deepika Padukone of Jaya Saha were talking about drugs. Let us tell you that Jaya Saha was the talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, leading the NCB to conduct a four-hour investigation on Monday. During this investigation, many big names of Bollywood were revealed via Whatsapp chat. Bollywood’s drug connection case has reportedly revealed several big names, including the names of Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and now Deepika Padukone has also been named.

Revealed via WhatsApp chat

According to news from TV channel Times Now, NCB has had a conversation between Deepika and Jaya Saha’s manager Karisma. In this chat, D (D) and K (K) are talking about drugs. The station claimed in its report that D is Deepika Padukone and K is Jaya’s manager Karishma. The two talked about drugs. According to media reports, this WhatsApp chat asks D if you have any goods? In response to which K wrote that it is only home and I am in Bandra. K has asked to be sent through some Amit. In response to which D has written that yes, please. At the same time, D wrote asking, is it a hash?

Jaya’s WhatsApp chat with Shraddha Kapoor

Previously, NBT got the data from WhatsApp chat between Jaya Saha and Shraddha Kapoor, in which Shraddha kept asking for CBD oil. The NCB has again sued Jaya Saha, her manager Karisma and Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi for questioning on Tuesday after the drug connection surfaced in Bollywood. It is believed that NBC can see and inform them in person.

Jaya Saha’s strings are attached to many great people of Bollywood

Jaya Saha emerges as a big name in the Bollywood Drugs Connection case. Jaya’s strings have been associated with many Bollywood celebrities. Jaya’s WhatsApp group has names of several major Bollywood stars. The NCB constantly questions Jaya. The NCB has obtained a lot of information from Jaya’s mobile data. NCB is investigating whether Jaya Saha used to supply drugs that Bollywood stars need. Where do these drugs come from?

Jaya gave advice to Riya Chakraborty

During the interrogation before NCB, a conversation between Rakia Chakraborty and Jaya Saha also surfaced, in which the two had a conversation about CBD Oil on November 25, 2019. Jaya advised Riya in this chat to give Sushant 4 drops of CBD oil in water, tea juice. Let us tell you that Riya named 25 Bollywood celebrities in NCB research. NCB is now preparing to question them too.