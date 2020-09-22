Earthquake: Earthquakes again in Palghar, Maharashtra, people are scared Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred near Palghar in Maharashtra at 2:50:43 AM IST today: National Center for Seismology

New Delhi. Earthquake in Maharashtra, There have been frequent earthquakes in various parts of the country in recent months. There have been many earthquakes in many parts of the country in recent days, including Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Mizoram. The people here are in a panic from recurring earthquakes.

