Earthquake: Earthquakes in Assam after Maharashtra, Richter scale intensity 4.2 | There was an earthquake in Assam measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale

New Delhi. Earthquake in Assam. Assam has also experienced an earthquake after Maharashtra. The sharp tremors were felt at 1.28 am Monday at Barpeta in Assam. The earthquake measured 4.2 on the Richter scale. However, no report has been made of any loss of life or property during the earthquake. People are scared after the earthquake. People have feared frequent earthquakes in recent days.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake struck near Palghar in Maharashtra. Let us tell you that earthquakes keep coming back to different parts of the country. There have been many earthquakes in many parts of the country in recent days, including Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Mizoram. The people here are in a panic from recurring earthquakes.

Earthquakes occur when plates in the earth collide. There are 7 plates in the earth that rotate continuously. When these plates collide somewhere, forming the fault line zone and twisting the corners of the surface. Rotating the surface creates pressure and the plates begin to break. The breakdown of these plates finds a way that the internal energy comes out, shaking the earth and we think of it as an earthquake.

