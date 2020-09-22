Earthquakes in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, measure 3.6 Earthquake in Srinagar from Jammu and Kashmi

New Delhi. Earthquakes were felt in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening. The National Institute of Seismology has said the earthquake occurred at 9:40 PM. The magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale is measured at 3.6. There is no news yet of loss of life or property as a result of the earthquake.

Earlier earthquakes were also felt in Maharashtra and Assam. The sharp tremors were felt at 1.28 am Monday at Barpeta in Assam. The earthquake measured 4.2 on the Richter scale. However, there is no news of any loss of life or property during the earthquake, in Palghar, Maharashtra, the earthquake occurred at 2:50 PM. The earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale. There have been regular earthquakes in and around Palghar.

Earthquakes occur when plates in the earth collide. There are 7 plates in the earth that rotate continuously. When these plates collide somewhere, forming the fault line zone and twisting the corners of the surface. Rotating the surface creates pressure and the plates begin to break. The breakdown of these plates finds a way that the internal energy comes out, shaking the earth and we think of it as an earthquake.

