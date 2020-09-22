Facebook has reached Supreme Court against Delhi government’s cancellation, hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. Facebook India reaches Supreme Court against government notice in Delhi.

New Delhi. Ajit Mohan, vice president and director of the Delhi government, Facebook India, had called him for Facebook’s role in the Delhi riots. But Facebook refused to accept the subpoena from the Delhi government. But now Facebook India’s vice president has petitioned the Supreme Court against this notice. The case will be heard on Wednesday. Explain that Raghav Chaddha, the head of the Peace and Harmony Committee of Delhi Assembly, sent this notice to Facebook.

On this post, Raghav Chadha said we had called Facebook India VP and MD Ajit Mohan regarding his role in the Delhi riots. In response, we were asked to withdraw the subpoena sent for questioning. The reason given is that the regulation of midiators such as Facebook is under the exclusive authority of the Indian government. “We (Ajit Mohan) are calling on you (Ajit Mohan) to appear before the committee on the afternoon of September 15, 2020 at MLA Lounge-1 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly,” said the Deputy Secretary of the Assembly in Delhi in a statement. message of September 10th. The purpose is to record your sworn testimony and your participation in the work of the committee.

Previously, the committee held a meeting to discuss the matter. Commission President Raghav Chadha had said the proceedings revealed that some of Facebook’s top executives work for the BJP and are not deliberately removing hate content from their platforms. The Peace and Harmony Committee has received many complaints on this matter. The committee has decided to summon Facebook officials by sending a summons so that their side can be heard and their statements recorded. After which this summons was sent to Ajit Mohan.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed