Furious at the Arab-Israeli friendship, Palestine took an important step by rejecting the important position of the Arab League. after Arab Israel ties, Palestine stops chairing Arab League sessions

Ramallah, West Bank. Furious at the role of the new friendship between the Arab countries and Israel, Palestine has left the chair of the Arab League. When he gave information about this, the Palestinian Foreign Minister called any agreement to establish relations with Israel unfair for its purpose.

The Palestinian government sees the agreement with Israel in Washington a week ago by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as a deception with its purpose. At the same time, the agreement is also seen as a setback to their campaign of an independent Palestinian country in Israeli-occupied territory.

The Arab countries have not been condemned either

Earlier this month, Palestine tried to condemn the Arab League for restoring relations with Israel, but Palestine also failed here.

Palestine was supposed to chair the meetings of the Arab League for the next six months, but Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki told reporters in the West Bank city of Ramallah that Palestine was no longer willing to hold the post.

No respect for the presidency of the competition – Maliki

Maliki said it is his right to make a decision about chairing the meeting of Arab League foreign ministers. We understand that while the Arabs are normalizing relations with Israel, it is no honor to chair this league.

In response to his comments, the Palestinian Foreign Minister read a letter informing the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Abul Gheit, about the Palestinian movement and criticizing the UAE and Bahrain. In the letter, Maliki stated that the UAE-Israel agreement had caused a deep crisis in the Arab League. Following this agreement, Bahrain has taken the same step.

America’s efforts were successful, Israel-UAE started direct commercial flights

