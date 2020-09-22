In a 14-hour meeting, China’s China bluntly, the Chinese army returned to April’s position in Ladakh. Talks at 6th Corps Commander-level India insisted that China should return to positions before April

India

oi-Rizwan M

Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 5:42 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Monday, the sixth round of the military commander’s high-level talks took place in India and China. The meeting, which lasted 14 hours, started around 9 am in Moldo on the other side of the LAC and lasted until 11 pm. At the meeting, India pushed for the withdrawal of Chinese troops from confrontational sites in East Ladakh. India has asked China to settle in East Ladakh in April. At the same time, China brought up the case of soldiers in Pangong Lake for India. China has told India that the Indian army must withdraw from the south of Lake Pangong.

After the meeting, India and China also agreed that dialogue would continue with each other and that talks would take place at all possible levels to avoid any conflict situation. The Indian delegation was led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of the 14th Corps of Leh, stationed in the Indian Army. Naveen Srivastava, joint secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended this meeting for the first time.

These meetings are taking place in India and China for the implementation of the five-point bilateral agreement to resolve border disputes. The Five Point Agreement aims to end the tense stalemate over early troop withdrawals, avoid escalating actions, comply with all border management agreements and protocols, and take steps to restore peace along the lines of actual control. Huh. Previously, the fifth round of Corps Commander-level talks took place on August 2.

There has been a situation of confrontation between India and China for almost five months. There is a conflict between the two countries about the border situation in Ladakh. Often, armies also came face to face with this and there were clashes. Negotiations are underway to keep the peace and resolve the dispute.

