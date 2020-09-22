In the fight against Corona, IITs, IIMs and Navodaya schools have been a major contributor to the PM Cares Fund. IITs, IIMs and Navodaya School have contributed significantly to PM Cares Fund’s fight against Corona

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Cares Fund to combat the coronavirus epidemic to which citizens from all parts of the country have contributed. Not only the country’s citizens, government and private companies, but also a large number of educational institutions, including Navodaya Schools, IITs, IIMs and many Central Universities, provided large-scale financial support in the PM Cares Fund. This has been revealed in a recently submitted RTI.

According to a report by the Indian Express, educational institutions including Navodaya schools, IITs, IIMs and several central universities have contributed Rs 21.81 crore to the Prime Minister’s Civil Aid and Emergency Fund (PM CARES). This amount was deducted from the employees’ salary. Explain that the PM Cares Fund is managed under the supervision of the PMO, although the PMO declines to provide information about the PM Cares Fund and says it is not a government agency. Therefore, no information can be provided under the RTI Act.

As we reported, the PM Cares Fund was established in preparation for the fight against the corona virus. In the four days of its launch by PM Modi, ie until March 31, 2020, an amount of Rs 3,076.62 crore was received. According to the official website of the PM Cares Fund, of the total donations Rs 3075.85 crore comes from ‘voluntary donations’. According to media reports, 38 PSUs (public companies) of the country had donated more than 2,105 crores rupees by August.

