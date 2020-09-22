India-China joint statement after commander-level meeting, agreed on these issues. India China joint statement on the 6th round of the meeting of supreme commanders on lac

India

oi-Rizwan M

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

New Delhi. The two countries issued a joint statement on the sixth round of the meeting ordered by the commander held in Moldo between India and China on Monday over the Ladakh border dispute. The statement said that during a meeting between Supreme Commanders of India and China on September 21, good and thorough discussions took place on the LAC to keep the situation normal. Both sides agreed that more and more opportunities for dialogue should be opened up, both sides should avoid misunderstandings, stop sending more troops to the front line, avoid changing the situation on the border and not taking such action , Which made the situation more difficult.

The statement said the two sides have also agreed to hold a 7th round of meetings at military commanding level shortly so that negotiations can continue. At the same time, work together for peace in the border region by taking practical measures to properly solve the problems at the border.

Monday, the sixth round of the military commander’s high-level talks took place in India and China. The meeting, which lasted 14 hours, started around 9 am in Moldo on the other side of the LAC and lasted until 11 pm. The Indian delegation was led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of the 14th Corps of Leh, stationed in the Indian Army. Naveen Srivastava, joint secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended this meeting for the first time.

These meetings are taking place in India and China for the implementation of the five-point bilateral agreement to resolve border disputes. The Five Point Agreement aims to end the tense stalemate over early troop withdrawals, avoid escalating actions, comply with all border management agreements and protocols, and take steps to restore peace along the lines of actual control. Huh. Previously, the fifth round of Corps Commander-level talks took place on August 2.

There has been a situation of confrontation between India and China for almost five months. There is tension between the two countries about the border situation in Ladakh. Often, armies also came face to face with this and there were clashes. In June 20 Indian soldiers were also killed in Galvan. Negotiations are taking place at the border to keep the peace and resolve the dispute.

