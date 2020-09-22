IPL: After winning the first match, Kohli’s luck was gone, partying like ‘Dada’ … Video Viral | After winning the first game, Virat Kohli took off the T-shirt and celebrated Video Viral

RCB defeated SRH by 10 runs

Let us know that on Monday RCB beat SRH by 10 runs, the hero of this match was Yuzvendra Chahal, who took 3 wickets for 18 runs in 4 overs. When the game was over, when Jah Virat and his team reached the locker room, they had a blast. During this time, Virat Kohli’s happiness did not endure and he celebrated by taking off his T-shirt.

Great fun in the dressing room

After the game, Virat Kohli & Co. fun in the dressing room and opened a lot of secrets. During this time Virat Kohli appeared without a T-shirt. This celebration of Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team and right-handed batsman, reminded cricket fans of former cricketer Saurabh Ganguly. Sourav Ganguly has been included in the list of successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Stories of him taking off his T-shirt at Lord’s are still remembered.

Sourav Ganguly reminded

His fans of Sourav Ganguly also call him ‘Dada’. Although Virat Kohli didn’t put on a T-shirt like Ganguly, his party in the locker room reminded him of Dada at Lord’s. The video shows the players reaching the rug form when they leave the ground. Virat Kohli takes off his T-shirt as soon as he comes. In addition, the players are also seen congratulating each other’s victory.

The first match of IPL set a world record

Significantly, the Corona crisis meant that players and fans had to be away from cricket for months on end. But the way this season of IPL started, there is tremendous excitement among the people about it. The excitement of the people can be measured by the fact that 200 million people saw the maze before this season. The IPL’s first match of this season was between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, which was watched by over 200 million people, which is a record in itself.

Dhoni returns to the ground after 437 days

Dhoni returned to the cricket ground after 437 days. He played the last match of the 2019 World Cup tournament. His last match was a semi-final of the World Cup against New Zealand. The Indian team lost in this match and India was eliminated from the tournament. Shortly afterwards, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket.