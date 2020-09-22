Iqbal Mirchi’s family confiscated properties worth Rs 203 crore in Dubai; ED takes action | ED has provisionally pinned 15 properties in Dubai belonging to relatives of Iqbal Mirchi worth 203 crores

New Delhi. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has temporarily seized 15 properties belonging to Iqbal Mirchi’s relatives in Dubai. These properties include Midwest Hotel Apartments and 14 other commercial and residential properties with a total value of Rs 203.27 crore. The ED has seized these 15 properties belonging to Mirchi Mirchi’s family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA).

Mohammad Iqbal Memon aka Iqbal Mirchi, a close associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, died of a heart attack in London in 2013.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed