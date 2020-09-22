Jinping said in the United Nations General Assembly: China does not want war, they will solve any problem through negotiation. China President Xi Jinping speech at 75th UNGA debate

New Delhi. In his address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Wove has never been a party to war. We are committed to solving every problem through dialogue. China is the world’s largest developing country, Jinping said, which is peaceful, open, cooperative and committed to common development. We never think of expansion, expansionism or influence. We do not intend to start a war or a cold war with any country.

The Chinese president said, “We will continue to make efforts to resolve disputes and resolve disputes with others through negotiations and agreements.” Jinping has also called for warning the world of the dangers of ‘clash of civilizations’ in a UN speech.

In his speech to the Chinese president, US President Donald Trump has said that China and the World Health Organization have repeatedly lied about Corona and misled the world. Trump said we must hold to account the nation that has spread this virus around the world, this country is China. Trump said China halted domestic travel in the early days of the virus, while flights to the world from China continued and the infection spread around the world.

The 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly will take place from September 15th. The general discussion of this (75th) session of the General Assembly started from September 22nd, which will run until September 29th. The United Nations has decided to keep the General Assembly completely online in the aftermath of the Coronavirus epidemic. For the first time, leaders from different countries did not go to New York to attend the session. They all sent their recorded video statements. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the session on Sept. 26 through a pre-recorded statement.

