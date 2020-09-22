Kangana clarified allegations that farmers would be called ‘terrorists’, say, I will be leaving Twitter | Kangana Ranaut says she “quits Twitter” if anyone proves she calls farmers “terrorists.”

India

oi-Rahul Kumar

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut is in the news again. This time, Kangana is debating her statement about farmers. Kangna this time made a few tweets about the agriculture bill passed in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. Kangana retweeted the tweet about PM Modi Kisan Bill. Now Kangana is accused of calling the farmers ‘terrorists’ in her tweet. Where Kangana clarified.

Kangana Ranuat said, if I’ve never been a fighter, I’ll be leaving Twitter. Infinity hindi

In fact, Kangana Ranaut wrote while retweeting PM Modi’s tweet that the prime minister could be woken up by someone sleeping, which can be explained by misunderstandings, but the person trading gold is acting out of folly can convince you. What’s the difference? These are the same terrorists, no person has been given CAA citizenship, but they have spilled rivers of blood. A news website had claimed that Kangana called the farmers who opposed peasant law a terrorist.

About this Kangana tweeted and wrote that just as Shri Krishna had a Narayani army, Pappu also has a Champu army that only knows how to fight against rumors, this is my original tweet if someone proves that if I call farmers terrorists, I will I apologize and leave Twitter forever. Kangna accused the news website of spreading lies in another tweet.

In Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, 10 people died after a three-story building collapsed. In response to the incident, Kangana has targeted the Maharashtra government. He wrote, “Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is Kangana-kk-kangna. When they stop going crazy with me, they will know how the whole state is collapsing.

