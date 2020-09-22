Kangana Ranaut property demolition case: BMC officer and Sanjay Raut also become parties to the case. Kangana Ranaut issue Bombay Supreme Court allows BMC officer and Sanjay Raut to join as parties to the case

India

oi-Rahul Kumar

| Published: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 5:09 PM [IST]

Mumbai. On September 22, a hearing was held in the Bombay Supreme Court in the case of acts of sabotage against actress Kangana Ranaut’s Pali Hills office. The court has also named Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and the officer who passed the demolition order as parties to the case. Now the case is being heard on Wednesday. Explain that in the revised petition filed by Kangana Ranaut, the BMC has demanded a fee of Rs 2 crore.

On September 9, the office of actress Kangana Ranaut was demolished by the BMC for being illegal, during Tuesday’s hearing in the Bombay High Court, in this case the court ordered the demolition of the BMC officer and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as a party to join the cause. Kangana Ranaut tried to defend her in her petition in the case of Sanjay Raut and the BMC district officer.

Kangana has changed her petition and is demanding compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC. The BMC claimed in its response that Kangana’s petition was an abuse of legal process. Therefore, the actress’s petition should be rejected and fined. Kangana Ranaut has submitted her response to the BMC affidavit to the Bombay Supreme Court. In response, Kangana has said BMC’s measures in his office were biased. He has also denied working in his office when the action took place.

Let me tell you that on September 9, the BMC demolished part of Kangana Ranaut’s office, citing illegal construction. A petition has been filed in the High Court to stop BMC’s action on Kangana’s behalf. The court then ordered that the status quo of the action be maintained. But by then Kangana’s office had been ransacked. Kangana claims that by the time the court suspends proceedings, the BMC had demolished 40 percent of its office. It also contains many valuable items. Therefore, Kangana amended its petition and demanded compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC.

