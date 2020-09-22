Kerala Gold Scam: Court sent accused Swapna Suresh to NIA for 4 days. Kerala Gold scam court sent accused Swapna Suresh to NIA custody for 4 days

India

| Updated: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 1:21 PM [IST]

New Delhi. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in the Kerala Gold Smuggling case has the accused Swapna Suresh taken into custody by the NIA for four days. Explain that since the seizure of 30 kg of gold from Thiruvananthapuram Airport in Kerala on July 5, the gold smuggling scandal has been hot. After the name of the main suspect in this smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, the pressure on the government has increased considerably.

Explain that in July, about 30 kg of gold worth 13.5 crore was recovered by customs officials from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. This gold was brought into diplomatic bags through diplomatic channels. The diplomatic bag would go to the address of the UAE consulate. Swapna Suresh contacted the airport official about the cargo. He was reportedly contacted by order of the UAE Consulate General’s senior diplomat Rashid Khamis Al Shamli. The value of smuggled gold is said to be Rs 15 crore.

It may be known that the NIA had previously arrested six more people and raided six locations in the Kerala gold smuggling case. During the raids on these people, the NIA found 2 hard drives, electronic devices, 1 tabletop PC, 8 cell phones, 6 SIM cards, 1 digital video recorder, 5 DVDs. At the same time, many important documents were also recovered from the bases. The NIA had confiscated bank books, credit, debit cards, travel documents and IDs from them. The agency has so far arrested 10 people in this case. According to the NAI, Jalal AM and Alvi alias Baba were arrested on August 30 during the investigation of the case.

