Lebanon is aggravated by a massive explosion, probably resulting in many casualties. explosion shook a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon

| Updated: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 8:05 PM [IST]

Beirut On Tuesday, a massive explosion took place in the southern region of Lebanon. According to media reports, the explosion took place in a village believed to be a Hezbollah stronghold. In the video surfaced, a dark black smoke can be seen flying in an area. But it is not yet clear what caused the explosion. The explosion took place 50 km south of the capital, Beirut.

The explosion took place in the southern village of In-Cana in the port city of Sidon. The cause of the explosion could not be determined. Security sources said there have been no casualties in the incident so far. In-Kana is located about 50 km south of the capital Beirut. South Lebanon is a political stronghold of Hezbollah. An official from the Shia militant group Hezbollah confirmed the explosion, but declined to provide further details.

Another Hezbollah official has neither confirmed nor denied any victims of the explosion. The official said the nature of the explosion is not yet clear. The two spoke on condition of anonymity, as they had no authority to make official statements. Hezbollah troops have besieged the entire area. Journalists are not allowed to enter the area. It is said that the explosion took place at the Hezbollah weapons depot.

Explain that the explosion at the port of Beirut on August 4 killed about 200 people and injured about 6,500 people. Primary information shows that this deadly explosion occurred as a result of ammonium nitrate that has been stored in the Port No. 12. Millions of dollars were lost in this accident. Aid has been sent to Lebanon from many countries around the world.

