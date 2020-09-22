Maharashtra: Income tax department has sent message to CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, NCP chief sharpens center Maharashtra: Income tax department has sent message to CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar

India

oi-Akarsh Shukla

Updated: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 8:31 PM [IST]

New Delhi. One after the other, the Mahavikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra is facing new problems. The notice was sent to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday. After receiving the notice, NCP chief Sharad Pawar mocked the central government, saying the Income Tax Department has sent a notice to some people because they love some people.

Significantly, the monsoon session of parliament is underway, there is already an atmosphere of tension in the opposition and central government over the farm accounts. In such situation, Sharad Pawar attacked the center after receiving the notice from the income tax department. According to the information received, the Income Tax Department has sent a message to Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray.

Tight with the Modi government

Let’s just say that the rhetoric between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Maharashtra government is currently going on on many issues. According to media reports, these communications have been sent to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CM Thackeray in connection with the affidavit made in the last election. On Wednesday, Pawar said I received a message from the Income Tax Department. It is good that of all MPs only we have been informed of this. Some people love us more, so they chose us.

Sharad Pawar supported suspended MPs

It is known that eight MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha have now received the backing of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar announced a one-day fast on Tuesday in support of these MLAs. Sharad Pawar said I will also participate in the agitation of eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs and fast for one day in support of them. Let us tell you that Mr Venkaiah Naidu, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, was suspended on Sunday (September 20) due to unrest in the Parliament and disrespect for Vice Chairman Harivansh.

Sharad Pawar said – the whole country is talking about suicide, ignoring other issues is not right

