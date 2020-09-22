Manoj Tiwari said to Deepika: ‘After taking drugs, the country is behind the opponents, the youth also makes the country anti’. manoj tiwari on deepika padukone says she is anti-national after taking drugs

Are drugs also becoming anti-national? – Manoj

Manoj Tiwari told ABP news channel that Deepika is using drugs and the effect is that she is behind anti-national people. Now it must be discovered whether thoughts after taking drugs also become anti-national.

Manoj Tiwari was the target of Deepika’s JNU incident. During the dispute between JNU students and the government, Deepika Padukone went to JNU to support the students. At the time, Deepika was described by BJP supporters as a supporter of the fragmentary gang and anti-country. Manoj Tiwari has been looking for Deepika to get this incident.

‘Drugs discolor Bollywood make-up’

However, the former Delhi BJP president did not target all of Bollywood like Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Sirsa had recently tweeted that Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar and Madhu Mantena were addicted to drugs. Manoj Tiwari said the whole of Bollywood is not involved. Speaking with ABP, Manoj Tiwari said, “Some people want to question the Bollywood of India. We don’t want to get into their conspiracies. Those involved should be investigated and severely punished because these people are the Bollywood of India. India. This has caused such a blemish. Big stars in Bollywood have also become angry with people like this one who are involved in drugs. They are sending the wrong message to the younger generation. “

Big stars should resist – Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari said, “Drugs also get these people involved in anti-national activities. They get their thoughts from wherever the drugs go.” The BJP leader said that “the people responsible for this should come forward and raise their voices against those involved. Because of their actions, Bollywood is being slandered with such a great image. If the big stars don’t come up against it. Bollywood will have to bear the loss. “