Monsoon Session: BJP issued three line whip to its MPs to attend Rajya Sabha. Monsoon Session in Parliament: BJP Issued 36 Line Whips to Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament in Support of Agriculture Act

New Delhi. During the monsoon session of Parliament, farmers in Rajya Sabha are once again seen bringing the bill into turmoil. Amid the turmoil of the opposition, the government is trying to pass several bills during this session. To this end, the BJP today mandated all its MPs to be present in Parliament.

The BJP issued a three-pronged whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs and asked them to attend Parliament on Tuesday. It is believed that the government will file a major bill in Rajya Sabha today. Let us tell you that on Monday the government passed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill 2020, the Pandemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2020 in the Lok Sabha.

On Monday there was a lot of commotion in the Rajya Sabha about the agricultural accounts. The opposition is opposed to the government’s bill. Due to uproar from the opposition in Parliament over this bill, 8 MPs from Rajya Sabha have been suspended for the entire session. Congress has objected to this suspension, calling it an undemocratic and unilateral decision. Let me tell you that of the eight MPs who have been suspended, three are also from Congress.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed