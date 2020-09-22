More than 55 lakh corona cases in the country, more than 75 thousand new cases in 24 hours. coronavirus in india rises to 5562664 on Tuesday

oi-shilpa thakur

| Published: Tuesday September 22, 2020, 10:23 AM [IST]

New Delhi. The number of coronavirus cases is rapidly increasing in the country. The total number of cases of infection has exceeded 55 lakh. According to the Department of Health and Family, 75,083 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and 1,053 patients have died during this time. The total number of corona cases in the country now stands at 55,62,664, including 9,75,861 active cases, 44,97,868 recovery cases, and 88,935 deaths. The Ministry of Health says more consecutive recoveries have been registered in India in the past 3 days.

More than 90,000 patients have recovered from home / facility and hospital isolation. This high number of daily recovery cases puts India at the top of the highest number of recovery cases worldwide. This makes the recovery rate in India more than 80 percent. At the same time, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) says a total of 6,53,25,779 pilot trials of Kovid-19 have been conducted up to September 21. Of these, 9,33,185 samples were tested on Monday.

