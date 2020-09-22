NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who supported 8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs, will fast for a day. NCP chief Sharad Pawar jailed for one day against the suspension of 8 Rajya Sabha MPs

India

oi-bhavna pandey

Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 1:41 PM [IST]

New Delhi: Eight MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha have now joined NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar announced a one-day fast on Tuesday in support of these MLAs. Sharad Pawar said I will also participate in the agitation of eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs and fast for one day in support of them.

These 8 MPs were suspended

Let us tell you that Mr Venkaiah Naidu, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, was suspended on Sunday (September 20) due to unrest in the Parliament and disrespect for Vice Chairman Harivansh. On Sunday, two bills regarding the Kisan law were even passed in the Chamber. During the discussion, opposition MPs shouted slogans down the drain, trying to get Vice Chairman Harivansh’s microphone out. The MPs who have been suspended include Derek O’Brien, Rajeev Satava, Sanjay Singh, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Ilamaran Karim. They are all accused of illegal behavior by the vice-chairman.

Strike ends but boycott of monsoon session

In protest against the suspension on Monday, 8 MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha held a sit-in in front of the Gandhi statue and finished the dharna in the morning. Meanwhile, Congress Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad has said the opposition will boycott the monsoon session until our MPs ‘suspension is lifted and our demands regarding farmers’ bills are not taken into consideration. Nabi said we have maintained three conditions regarding MSP until our fulfillment, our boycott will continue.

