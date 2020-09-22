Nepal, bowing to India, banned a book claiming Uttarakhand as its share. Nepal: Oli government collapsed under Indian pressure, bans controversial map book

International

Kathmandu The Oli government of Nepal has finally bowed to India. Prime Minister KP Oli’s government has currently banned the distribution of new map books in the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Land Management of Nepal have raised serious questions about the facts of this book. Recently this book was recently published by the Ministry of Education. As a result of the objection, the Ministry of Education has been ordered by the Cabinet of Nepal to temporarily stop the distribution of this book. Also, its printing has also stopped.

Cabinet decided

Nepalese Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokhrail is now facing criticism after the cabinet decision. On behalf of the Kathmandu Post, the Ministry of Land Management and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have reported that the books have been banned due to many ‘factual errors’. Many parts of the book are also incorrect. The country’s Secretary of Law Siva Maya said, “We have come to the conclusion that the distribution of this book should be banned.” Maya acknowledges that there are many sensitive issues in the book, including many false facts. They called it a wrong step. Nepal had recently declared the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand as its share of the new school curriculum. Except of course, Nepal has also made changes to its currency and claimed many parts of Uttarakhand.

Tension with Nepal since May

Pokharel had confirmed that the book ‘Nepalco Bhubhaga and Seema-related Swadhyay Samagiri’ has been launched in Nepal for upper secondary school students. The introduction of this book, which was recently launched, was written by the Minister of Education himself. In this book itself, Kalapani, a controversial part of Uttarakhand, is shown in the border of Nepal. According to the sources, the geographic area in Nepal is 1,47,641.28 square kilometers, of which 460 square kilometers is part of Kalapani. In November last year, India released a new political map. In this map India showed Kalapani in Uttarakhand. This card was opposed by Nepal. After this, Nepal broke out only after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Lipulekh Road in Pithoragarh in May this year. Nepal’s parliament has adopted a new map showing Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani. After this, the government of Nepal said that this new map will be used in every document in Nepal.

