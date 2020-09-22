Not everyone demonstrates farmers on the road, everyone knows this: Union Minister of Agriculture | Anyone who demonstrates on the road is not a farmer, everyone knows this: the Union Minister of Agriculture

oi-bhavna pandey

| Updated: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 12:40 AM [IST]

New Delhi. After the farmers bill was passed by the Modi government, the opposition parties suspended up to 8 MPs who came here in parliament on Sunday to a tumult. On Tuesday, all opposition parties, including congress, boycotted the Lok Sabha monsoon session in support of MPs suspended by the Rajya Sabha. The Modi government passes bill after bill, despite strong opposition. At the same time, Agriculture Secretary NS Tomar hit back on the opposition amid opposition opposition to the Farmers Bill.

Agriculture Minister NN Tomar said of the opposition’s opposition to the Agriculture Act, everyone knows that those who demonstrate on the road are not farmers. The Agriculture Secretary said Congress has teeth to eat and to show they say one thing in Parliament and the other out there. The protesters are not farmers, they belong to Congress, the nation knows that. The reform will help farmers and increase their income.

It is significant that the Rajya Sabha has passed two bills related to agriculture. During this time, there was much uproar in parliament by the opposition parties. Not only this, MPs surrounded Harivansh Narayan, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. The rules of social distance were also violated during this period. For which BJP also criticized the opposition parties a lot.

Eight MPs, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh, were suspended for 1 week. Opposition parties allege the Rajya Sabha bill passed without voting. At the same time, 8 MPs from Congress, CPM, Trinamool Congress and AAP were suspended from the monsoon session following the turmoil in Parliament during the passage of the Rajya Sabha agricultural laws. In protest against which the suspended MPs protested indefinitely in front of Gandhi’s statue in the parliament complex.

