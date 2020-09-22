On the suspension of 8 MPs, Digvijay Singh said – this happened for the first time against the Deputy Chairman’s Hitler behavior. Monsoon Session in Parliament: Senior Congress Leader Digvijay Singh on 8 Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi. Eight Rajya Sabha MPs who have protested the agriculture-related law have been suspended throughout the session. All eight MPs sat on a dharna in the Parliament building itself. All eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs conducted a sit-in protest at the Gandhi statue in the parliament building to protest the peasant law. Rajiv Sabha’s deputy chairman, Harivansh, reached the parliament complex on Tuesday morning to meet with the suspended MPs and gave tea to the suspended MPs. Congress leader Digvijay Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the issue and demanded the suspension of MPs.

Digvijay Singh tweeted about the MPs ‘suspension, writing that the MPs’ night-time protest in front of Gandhiji’s statue against the Deputy Speaker’s Hitler behavior for the first time in parliament’s history. Inquilab Zindabad. Let us tell you that in the presentation of the bill pertaining to farmers in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, MPs caused unrest and these MPs reportedly tore up the rulebook kept with Deputy Chairman Harivansh. MPs break Mike. After this, 8 MPs were appointed for the entire session. Congressional Rajiv Satav, Syed Nazir Hussain and Ripun Bora, TMC’s Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, CPI-M’s Elamaram Karim, KK Ragesh and AAP’s Sanjay Singh have been suspended for the entire session.

For the first time in the history of the Parliament against the Hitler behavior of the Deputy Speaker, for the first time in the history of the Parliament.

Inquilab Zindabad #KisanVirodhiNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/kgC2ZGmXq7

– digvijaya singh (@ digvijaya_28) September 22, 2020 Chairman Naidu expressed displeasure at the uproar, said: ‘I’m not too happy, bark MPs …’ Hurting Deputy Chairman Harivansh will fast one day, PM Modi did this Tweet Agriculture Bill 2020: Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Chai also attended a meeting with suspended MPs sitting on dharna, monsoon session Suspended 8 MPs protest in Parliament, TMC MPs in Lok Sabha sing Supriya Sule praised Sitharaman, said – AAP protest at Vijay Chowk against suspension of working Rajya Sabha MPs, many activists detained Bill 2020: Anupam Kher – now a farmer to be self-reliant, shared video from ‘Jeene Do’ in the Lok Sabha about the gangster who killed Vikas Dubey Rahul Gandhi retaliated against Health Minister’s statement, stop role of BSP MP, judge and executioner Asked- How many acts of Modi will the country face? More than one lakh vacant posts in paramilitary forces, told the government how the recruitment process will go.

