Pakistan drops weapons from drones for terrorists at Loc, including AK 47 which has been recovered. Pakistan flies drones over LoC at night and drops AK-47s to terrorists: Jammu Kashmir police

New Delhi. Akhnoor police of Jammu and Kashmir and a joint army team have seized several packages dropped by drones in the border areas of Nayawala Khad. Police recovered 02 AK-47 rifles, three AK-47 magazines, 90 AK 7.62 ammunition and a pistol from these packages. Jammu SSP Sridhar Patil said two loads of weapons and ammunition have been found in the Echnoor sector, about 12 km from the border.

Weapons were sent to the Kashmir Valley to be handed over to militants. Preliminary research has shown that Jaish-e-Mohammed is behind this. Pakistan may be known to keep trying to infiltrate the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and spread panic. On Monday, the LoC also opened fire in the Kerry, Battal and Bardoh areas of the Palanwala sector, targeting the military and residential areas. However, there was no loss.

The firefighters are seriously alarmed, as the sound of Pakistani army gunfire could be heard up to 15 km from the Indo-Pakistani border. In retaliation, Pakistan received an appropriate response from the military. The fire started around 4:30 PM and lasted until 7:00 PM. On the other hand, in the border areas of the Sundarbani sector of Rajori district, Pakistani military fired on Monday night targeting army posts. The army also reacted strongly to the fire.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed