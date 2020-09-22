Personal data of 80 lakh people reached the public domain through UP Government’s Corona Surveillance System: Report | Uttat Pradesh Govt Covid19 Tracking Platform Report exposed data of more than 8 million people

India

oi-Rizwan M

| Updated: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 7:19 PM [IST]

New Delhi. With the internal corona tracking site created by the government of Uttar Pradesh, personal data of more than 8 million people has been compromised. According to a report, the data of 8 million people has entered the public domain from this site. Based on VPN mentors, security researcher Noam Rotem and Rann Locker have claimed that the private data of more than 8 million users has entered the public domain due to various bugs in the UP government’s internal Kovid 19 tracking site.

Corona Vaccine: Not just Oxford, these 6 vaccines have also reached stage three of the trial

On August 1, Rotem and Locker witnessed a data breach from a site called the Uttar Pradesh surveillance platform. To this he claimed on August 9 that it had happened. He contacted the Government of Uttar Pradesh about this and also informed the CERT-In. This bug was fixed on September 10th. Meanwhile, the exact number of people whose data was made public is not in the report. It is claimed to be over 80 lakhs.

Noam Rotam and Ran Loka found a web index containing a directory listing of CSI files. Those files listed all known cases of COVID-19 testing in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India, reaching more than 8 million people. Subjects had data such as full names, addresses, and telephone numbers, along with test results. The web index also contained data on foreign residents. In addition, there were lists of information on various health professionals according to the search. The researchers said the web index was accessible without a password and completely open to the public. It does not directly affect Uttar Pradesh’s Corona surveillance platform, but it has seriously compromised the security of the private data of millions of people listed in these files.

First coronavirus vaccine from Russia on August 12, knows all about it

Also read – Shashi Tharoor, who lashed out in the Lok Sabha, said – because of Corona, the government has an excuse to hide her face

5 722 new cases of corona in the last 24 hours in UP, 5 212 people have died so far, Mayawati preparing for UP elections 2022, reshuffle in Kanpur, Kanpur 6 patients died due to negligence from popular hospital, accused operator and manager; Proposed area around Hastinapur for Film City, said CM Yogi – It will not be limited to Film City only … Priyanka Gandhi Agriculture Bill On the matter of the question posed by the BJP, Akhilesh said: ‘O my innocent farmer, acknowledge the enemy ‘Will the opposition be able to challenge the CM Yogi in UP’s 8 meeting places, do you know his preparation? When Udit Narayan sang this song from the movie ‘Lagaan’ for CM Yogi, see VIDEO petition against Supreme Court recruitment 31661 Assistant teacher in UP, Jugnu Chor disappeared from Kanpur police station, police were only three hours at the police station detained. : Dabangs burns the daughter of the journalist alive in the fire outside the house, death helmet man: After the death of a friend, this youngster from Bihar left the job and saved the lives of others

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed