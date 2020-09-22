PM Modi handles the summons of IIT Guwahati, gives this message to the youth | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the convening of Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the summoning ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, through video conferencing. The event was also attended by Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. During his speech, Prime Minister Modi said that I clearly believe that the future of a nation is what today’s youth think. Your dreams are about to shape the reality of India. Therefore, this is the time to be ready for the future, this time is suitable for tomorrow.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed