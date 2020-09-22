Rape complaint against director Anurag Kashyap. Actress files rape report against director Anurag Kashyap

India

oi-Rizwan M

| Published: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 12:28 AM [IST]

New Delhi. A rape charge has been filed against film director and actor Anurag Kashyap. The film actress has filed this complaint. A case against Kashyap has been registered in the case of rape, misconduct and indecent behavior with the woman at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai. After filing a written complaint on behalf of the actress, her attorney said a complaint was filed under Sections 376, 354, 341, 342 or 342 of the IPC. Police can now record the statements of the complaining actress for further action.

The actress recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual abuse. The actress tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter demanding action. The actress says Anurag forced her out five years ago.

Anurag Kashyap has dismissed the actress’s allegations. Filmmaker Priyanka Khimani’s lawyer has issued a statement saying that her client has been wrongly accused of sexual exploitation and is extremely hurt as a result. There is no truth in it. Many movie stars have also supported Anurag. These include Tapsee Pannu, Syami Kher, Ram Gopal Varma and Anubhav Sinha, in addition to Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife, Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj.

Anurag Kashyap has tweeted, linking these allegations with outspokenness against the central government, saying that what is going on has taken so long to try to silence me, no one, so let me silence me that I lied Because you are a woman, drag other women with you too, be modest, madam, say whatever is there, everything is groundless.

Supported Anurag Kashyap, said: ‘Don’t let the social media circus dominate yourself’

