Renowned actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar died of corona, worked in more than 100 movies. Ashalata Wabgaokar passed away from the corona virus, here is her full story

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Mumbai: Veteran Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away at the age of 83. (Ashalata Wabgaokar Death) Ashalata Wabgaonkar is infected with the coronavirus (covid-19). Ashalata Wabgaonkar died on Tuesday (September 22) at around 5:45 am. Ashalata was admitted to Satara Hospital after being infected with the Corona virus. Where he died

Kovid-19 infected during serial shooting

Ashalata Wabgaonkar’s family has said in an official statement that Ashalata Wabgaonkar had reached Satara hospital to shoot her Marathi series ‘I Kalubai’. Where he was examined corona according to the rule. In which she was found infected with the virus. Ashalata Wabgaonkar is cremated in Satara itself.

Have done work in over 100 movies

Ashalata Wabgaonkar had acted in both Hindi and Marathi movies. Ashalata Wabgaonkar has made more than 100 movies in Hindi and Marathi. Ashalata Wabgaonak also starred in Amitabh Bachchan’s movie ‘Zanjeer’, in which she played the role of Amitabh’s stepmother. Born on July 2, 1941, Ashalata not only practiced but also sang songs in many Marathi movies.

Ashalata Wabgaonkar came into the spotlight in Bollywood with Basu Chatterjee’s film Apne Paraye. The co-star prize Ashalata Filmfare was also won for this film. Ashalata Wabgaonkar had acted in many movies such as Ankush, Apne Paraye, Woh Saat Din, Namak Halal, Yaadon Ki Kasam, Ahista and Shaukin.

