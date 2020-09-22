Riya Chakraborty’s custody has been extended to October 6, on bail in the Supreme Court tomorrow. Rhea Chakraborty Judicial custody extended to October 6 by NDPS special court ncb drug

Mumbai: Judicial custody of actress Riya Chakraborty ((Rhea Chakraborty)) arrested in connection with drugs in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has been extended by NDPS special court until October 6. Actress Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik The bail request was filed in the Bombay High Court. Their bail request will be heard on Wednesday (September 23). Both Riya and Shouvik have been arrested by the Narcotics Control (NCB) Bureau in connection with the drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Used to be.

Riya was arrested on September 9 after three days of questioning

Riya Chakraborty’s 14-day trial ended today (Sept. 22). That is why the court has extended judicial custody. Riya Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on September 9, Riya is held in Byculla Prison. Riya has been booked by NCB under NDPS Act.

Drug case: Riya found guilty, sentenced to 10 years

Riya will be sentenced to 10 years in prison if found guilty. Riya has confessed to taking drugs herself and has also agreed to bring drugs for Sushant. Riya has also named 25 Bollywood celebs involved in the use of drugs.

In addition to Riya and Shauvik, the employees of Sushant, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant, were also arrested in this case. The NCB has arrested more than 16 people in the Bollywood Drugs Nexus so far.

Shauvik Chakraborty confessed to getting marijuana for Sushant

In his statement to the NCB, Shouvik Chakraborty confessed to arranging marijuana for Sushant Singh Rajput. Shouvik Chakraborty has also said that his sister Riya gave the money for him. Shouvik was arrested a few days before Riya.

Deepika, Sara and Shraddha are also mentioned in the NCB investigation

On Monday (Sept. 21), NCB Talent Manager questioned Sushant Singh Rajput’s Jaya Saha. The names of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have also been revealed in the NCB investigation.

Three central agencies involved in Sushant’s investigation

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The case of the actor’s death is being investigated by three agencies, NCB (NCB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). While the CBI tries to determine the cause of the actor’s death, the ED is investigating the money laundering practice alleged by KK Singh, the father of Sushant Singh Rajput, in an FIR filed July 25.

