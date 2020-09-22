Russian President Vladimir Putin took off his rival Alexei Navalini’s clothes! | Russia: Opposition leader Alexei Navalny asks President Putin to return his clothes

International

Moscow Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalini accused President Vladimir Putin’s government of hiding a significant portion of the evidence. Navalini, who is currently in Germany, attacked Putin and said he was completely naked when he came to Germany. There wasn’t even a cloth on his body. Now he has appealed to the Putin government to safely pack his clothes and return them to him. Putin’s government is said to have tried to kill Navalini by using dangerous Soviet-era poison.

Call for clothing to be returned to the blog

Germany, France and Sweden have confirmed that nerve agents were used to kill Navalini. Navalini is a great critic of President Putin. Investigation revealed that he was given poison named Novishok. The OPCW, chemical weapons watchdog, also took blood samples from Navalini. Navallini is currently being admitted to a hospital in Berlin. He has his tests done by himself. Navalini said: ‘When the Russian authorities agreed to take me to Germany, all my clothes were taken off. They sent me naked. Navalini made this claim in one of her blogs on Monday. He went on to write, “Keeping in mind that Novishok has been found in my body and the infection spreads quickly after coming into contact with it, my clothes are great proof.”

The Russian government said no poison

Putin’s Kremlin office has consistently denied that Navalini has been poisoned in Russia. He says Germany has not provided any evidence on this side. This makes research at a domestic level impossible. The Russian authorities have said a lot about Navalini’s disease. Navalini passed out in flight on August 20. Authorities feared they would be poisoned on their way to Russia or upon arrival in Germany.

