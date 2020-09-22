Scientists from the country claimed about the corona vaccine, know how long the vaccine can get. Vaccine likely in India in first half of 2021 as ‘good results by year-end’, says top scientist

The vaccine may be available by mid-2021

He said the vaccine may be available in the first half of 2021 if the results are good. However, the dose will be lower because it will take time to produce a large-scale vaccine. Gagandeep Kang, professor of microbiology at Christian Medical College, Vellore, said this in an interview with Bloomberg. She is a member of the WHO’s Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety. He said it would be a major challenge to make the vaccine available to more than 1.3 billion Indians at the time of launch.

Corona Vaccine: Scientists Claim They Will Face This Challenge After Getting Vaccine In 2021 | Infinity hindi

50-50 chance that the Phase 3 trial vaccine will succeed

Gagandeep Kang said the vaccine for which the phase 3 trial is currently underway has 50-50 chances of success. He said, “By the end of the year, we will have data showing which vaccines will work and which will not. If we get good results by then, we can make a small amount of vaccine in the first half of 2021.” In the second half. Vaccine doses will be widely available. He says that clinical trials of the Corona vaccine are underway in India, but there may be problems with the vaccine. vaccination.

This is the state of the vaccine in India

The vaccine produced in India is undergoing clinical trials. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the vaccine Covaxin produced by Bharat Biotech are in the second round of trials. While the process of approval of the third phase of clinical trial of the ZyCov-D vaccine from Zydus Cadilla is underway.

See how the period of new cases of Corona in the country has diminished

1-5 lakh cases: 39 days 5-10 lakh cases: 20 days 10-15 lakh cases: 12 days 15-20 lakh cases: 9 days 20-25 lakh cases: 8 days 25-30 lakh cases: 8 days 30- 35 lakh cases: 7 days 35-40 lakh cases: 6 days 40-45 lakh cases: 6 days 45-50 lakh cases: 5 days 50-55 lakh cases: 6 days