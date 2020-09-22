Sex workers in trouble due to Coronavirus, SC issued instructions to provide ration and cash. Supreme Court ordered center and states to distribute ration and money transfer to sex workers

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

New Delhi. The Supreme Court takes note of and has steered central and state governments on the issue of the problems sex workers are facing as a result of the Kovid-19 epidemic. The court said the government should inform sex workers about rationing and cashing without insisting on an identity card.

Upon hearing the PIL filed by an NGO, a bank of Judges N Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said the case requires immediate attention. At the same time, the bank instructed Supplementary Advocate General RS Suri and the attorney who appeared before the state to provide information about the rationing and method of cash to the sex workers shortly, without showing an identity card.

96% of the sex workers lost their income

Senior lawyer Anand Grover, who appeared on behalf of the NGO, told the Supreme Court that the survey of 1.2 lakh sex workers in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana found that 96 percent of sex workers were living on their livelihoods as a result of the corona epidemic There is no way to make money.

Senior lawyer Jayant Bhushan, who was made a friend of the court to assist the court in the case, said the plight of sex workers could be resolved. If they are provided with a ration and a cash amount without being on an identity card.

More than 9 lakh sex workers in the country

The Apex court heard a PIL filed by the Durbar Mahila Samman Samiti in which the NGO moved the court to highlight the emergency of sex workers due to the coronavirus (). The NGO called for relief measures for 9 lakh women and sex workers from the transgender community across the country.

The NGO told the apex court that “sex workers have the right to live with dignity according to article 21 of the constitution of India, as they too are human and their problems need attention. But sex workers are subject to social stigma like COVID-19 Because the epidemic has remained marginalized, they need support. ‘

