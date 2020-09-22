Sharad Pawar said – the whole country is talking about suicide, ignoring other issues is not right. sushant singh case is discussed for the past 3 months, ignoring other issues is not correct: sharad pawar

India

oi-Rahul Kumar

| Updated: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 3:16 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Opposition to the agricultural law passed by Modi’s government is steadily growing. Now NCP chief Sharad Pawar has targeted Modi’s government with the help of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Sharad Pawar said a suicide case is under discussion for three months. Many other issues, including farmer suicides, are being ignored. Sharad Pawar has previously spoken out for the suspended MPs.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday during a conversation with the media that there has been talk of a suicide case in the past three months. It is not right to ignore other issues. Farmers also die from suicide, the government must also pay attention to that. Every suicide is sad. Why is the whole country stuck in an issue when so many farmers are committing suicide? On September 25 there is a national movement in which his party makes the voice of the farmers heard.

Earlier in August, Sharad Pawar had said it is a shame someone died by committing suicide, but why is it so much talked about? I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. A farmer told me that more than 20 farmers have committed suicide, nobody talked about it. Sharad Pawar’s comments have come at a time when the case is vehemently blaming each other between the Shiv Sena-led government of Maharashtra and the opposition BJP party.

On the other hand, Sharad Pawar, head of the National Congress Party, said on Tuesday that I will also participate in his (eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs) agitation and his Will fast for a day in support. Let me tell you Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen of the Trinamool Congress, Sanjay Singh of the AAP Party, Ripun Bora of Congress, Nasir Hussain, Rajiv Satav, KK Rakesh and A. Karim of CPM have been banned from Parliament .

