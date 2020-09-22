Since 2015, PM Modi has traveled to 58 countries where he has spent so many crores. PM Narendra Modi visited 58 countries since 2015 and estimated a total of Rs 517 crore

Spending more than Rs 500 crore

According to Muralitharan’s records, the prime minister has made five trips to the US, Russia and China. While he made several trips to some other countries such as Singapore, Germany, France, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates. Some of the Prime Minister’s visits were visits to multiple countries, while others were bilateral visits. Modi made his last trip abroad to Brazil on November 13 and 14, 2019, where he attended a summit of the influential group BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa).

Information disclosed by RTI

Secretary of State V Muralitharan also said that these visits by the Prime Minister have increased other countries’ understanding of India’s approach to bilateral, regional and global issues and strengthened relations. Fauzia Khan of the Nationalist Congress Party (Rankapa) wanted to know from the government how many countries the Prime Minister had visited from 2015 to now and what the total expenditure was on these visits.

Strengthening Foreign Relations: Muralitharan

Muralitharan said India is now making a huge contribution to embodying the global agenda at the multilateral level, including climate change, international crime and terrorism, cyber security and nuclear non-proliferation, and international organizations such as the International Solar Alliance and the Alliance for Disaster Enabled Infrastructure Offers its unique initiatives to the world for problems.