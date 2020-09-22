Sonu Sood helped millions in lockdown, but still said ‘fraud’, actor gave this answer to trollers. Sonu Sood responds to fraud called says instead of trolling me go help someone

Sonu Sood said – help people instead of dragging

Sonu Sood says he’s been dragging since the lockdown time, ever since he started helping people. Sonu Sood did not respond to the matter at the time, but now Sonu Sood has given his side to this whole matter.

Sonu Sood said when he was called ‘Fraud’, I want to tell those who troll me that instead of trolling me, you come out and help people. I haven’t helped anyone grow up. But trolling is some people’s profession.

How much I’ve helped, I have data: Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood said, “Whoever accuses me of doing nothing, I want to answer them how many people I helped, I have data on all of them.” I have helped 7,03,246 people. I have the Aadhaar number, telephone number and home address of these people. The students I helped also have data.

Sonu Sood said, “I don’t credit my work to anyone, and I don’t explain it, but the truth is, I have all the reports.”

Whatever I want to say, I don’t care: Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood said, people who want to troll me, I don’t mind, I will continue to do my job with the same honesty. Their troll will have no effect on me. The ones dealing with my criticism may be their profession.

Let me tell you, this is not the first time Sonu Sood has been cheated for helping people. When Sonu Sood started helping people, a lot of people said he is now going from actor to leader. But Sonu completely rejected this thing.