Speaker Venkaiah Naidu said in Parliament, I will not accept the attitude of “Believe me or not”. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejects MPs’ opposition

Believe me or not, I will not accept the attitude.

At the same time, M Venkaiah Naidu praised Vice Chairman Harivansh’s reticence amid the tumult of opposition members in the House and rejected the protesting leaders’ stance, saying, “I don’t believe otherwise.” I don’t accept it. He said opposition members in the House of Representatives were restless. Naidu rejected the behavior of the protesting leaders, saying “my way or highway”. Naidu said the suspended MPs do not understand what was wrong with them.

Shashi Tharoor lashed out in the Lok Sabha, said – because of Corona, the government has an excuse to hide

Naidu spoke in the middle, ‘Is my Hindi okay?

Venkaiah Naidu taught MPs morality and also spoke in Hindi. He was trapped in the middle and asked the members of the House, “Is my Hindi okay?” Appealed. Naidu rejected the opposition’s allegation that members’ demand for voting had not been taken into account while the two agricultural laws were passed.

Debate means democracy, not disruption

Naidu said democracy means debating, discussing and deciding, and not creating such a disruption. As chairman, Naidu said the House wants the House to be run with the full participation of its members. You have the numbers, you have to stay in your seat and demand the voting. He also said this is not the first time a suspension has taken place.

These eight MPs were suspended

Significantly, members of the opposition caused much uproar during the passing of the agriculture bill introduced into the house by the NDA government on Sunday. The government on Monday proposed suspending Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen, CPI-M’s Elamaram Karim, KK Ragesh, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, Congress Rajiv Satav, Syed Nazir Hussain and Ripun Bora from the remaining monsoon period. The house was passed by vote. After which the speaker suspended 8 MPs.

Shashi Tharoor: The government has completely given new meaning to NDA: “No data available”