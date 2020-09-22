Study: Where dengue is spreading heavily, fewer people are in the grip of corona. Research shows that dengue can provide some immunity to coronavirus

Dengue becomes ‘defense shield’ against Corona

A study in Brazil states that people who have ever had dengue fever have immunity in their body that helps fight the coronavirus. Professor Miguel Nicolales of Duke University presented a comparative figure of the geographic distribution of dengue corona in the years 2019 and 2020. Nicolais found that in countries where dengue outbreaks have spread very quickly this year, coronavirus infection is less and fewer cases are reported.

Antibodies against dengue virus work against the corona virus

In the study, it was noted that there is a latent relationship between the Dengue flavivirus serotype and SARS-CoV-2. Antibodies against dengue virus work against the corona virus. If this proves to be true, an effective and safe vaccine designed to prevent or eliminate dengue infection may also provide some level of protection against the coronavirus. Nicolales said these results of the study are interesting because several previous studies have shown that those whose antibodies against dengue are found in their blood are falsely positive in the test despite not being infected with the coronavirus.

This research has not yet been published.

Nicolales said this was an indication that there was an immune-related relationship between the two viruses that no one expected. Because both viruses come from different families. However, he said more research needs to be done to properly establish the relationship between these two viruses. This research has not yet been published. It is included on the MedRxiv preprint server for review.

There is no strong connection between the two viruses

This research has shown that in places where dengue antibodies were high in Brazil, both death and growth rate due to the coronavirus were observed. The team has found a similar relationship between dengue outbreaks and COVID-19 in other parts of Latin America, as well as islands in Asia and the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Researchers have found a strong correlation between dengue cases and a slow corona rate.